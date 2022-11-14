Cary woman accused of setting up fundraiser for woman who didn’t actually have cancer

A 43-year-old Cary woman is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe account, raising $1,320 for a friend she falsely claimed had cancer, according to an indictment filed in the McHenry County.

Tonya L. Carter, of the 2200 block of Grove Lane, is charged with computer fraud, a Class 3 felony, and deceptive practices, a Class 4 felony, according to the indictment.

Authorities allege that from on or about Oct. 12, 2020, through about Nov. 24, 2020, Carter used the GoFundMe fundraising website “for the purpose of creating and executing a fraudulent fundraising scheme” to collect donations for a woman Carter falsely claimed had cancer, according to the indictment.

The money was being raised to help her friend pay for cancer treatments even though Carter allegedly knew the woman “did not have a cancer diagnosis,” the indictment states.

The woman is not charged.

In a separate charge, Carter also is accused of delivering a check to the owner of Master Tech HVAC in Fox River Grove of $7,200 on Nov. 4, 2021, drawn “on a closed bank account,” in an attempt to defraud the business, according to the indictment.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment Monday. She is due next in court for status Dec. 16.