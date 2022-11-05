Woodstock District 200 Education Foundation awards $24,000 in grants

The Woodstock School District 200 Education Foundation awarded almost $24,000 in grants toward educational proposals submitted by staff.

A total of 38 projects were funded this year, including:

$1,929 submitted by Emily Gay and Eric Schleutermann for Creekside Middle School eighth-grade students to visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center;

$540 submitted by Kathy Lacey-Anderson and Jessica Backus to expand Westwood Elementary School’s educational vegetable garden;

$476 submitted by Natia Hong and Alyssa Niemic for therapeutic horseback riding for students with disabilities;

$1,600 submitted by Jesse Justice for a Week Around the World Cultural Immersion program for students at Verda Dierzen Early Learning Center; and

$325 submitted by Julies Zay for an author’s visit to Greenwood Elementary School.

The Foundation Board of Trustees, which meets monthly, is made up of community members including former parents and retired educators.

Current board members include Jaci Krandel, Jennifer Thomas, Kurt Bogott, Mark Heckmon, Larry Baier, Gigi Carlson, Diana Frisbie, Linda Gabrielson, John Schuette and Robert Teuber.