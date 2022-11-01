November 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Woodstock North High School Theatre presents ‘Puffs’

By Shaw Local News Network
The Woodstock North High School Theatre will present the off-Broadway hit “Puffs” for four performances between Nov. 10 and 13 at the school’s Performing Arts Center, 3000 Raffel Road.

“Puffs” is a comedic tale about students at a high school for wizards who are not destined to save the world.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 815-334-2127 or online at bit.ly/WoodstockPuffs.