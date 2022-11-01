McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 9, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 9 through 15. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Kevin J. Kennebeck, 56, of the 400 block of White Oaks Drive, Cary, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, and use of unsafe tires.
Crystal Lake
Danny W. Burkett, 60, of the zero to 100 bock of East Hague Drive, Antioch, was charged Tuesday, Oct, 11, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, and disobeying a stop sign.
Daniel Garcia, 53, of the zero to 100 block of Gates Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Lindsay R. Johann, 36, of the 8600 block of Hickory Nut Grove Road, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 12, with obstructing justice; driving under the influence of alcohol; failing to apply for duplicate plates, sticker or card; failing to carry driver’s license while operating vehicle; and driver’s view obstructed.
Harvard
Fidel Herrera-Villa, 29, of the 1200 block of Willow Lane, Harvard, was charged Saturday, Oct. 15, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and following too closely.
Ronald J. Walsh, 57, of the 2100 block of Northwest Highway 45, Libertyville, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with unlawful possession of a vehicle’s registration, theft and driving while license revoked.
Steven A. Trebes, 72, of the 600 block of Eichler Drive, West Dundee, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 11, with theft between $100,000 to $500,000.
Lauren D. Porras, 28, of the 18600 block of West Hickory Place, Grayslake, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 11, with insurance fraud of $10,000 to $100,000 and disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy C. Havens, 45, of the 10400 block of North Ridge Lane, Marengo, was charged Monday, Oct. 10, with aggravated domestic battery, and two counts of domestic battery.
Ryan N. Niesen, 22, of the 4300 block of Fox Creek Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 12, with disseminating child pornography with a victim under the age of 13.
Leo J. Monterrosa-Echeveria, 24, of the 1500 block of Williams Avenue, Round Lake Beach, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 12, with burglary.
Eric W. Mullen, 23, of the N1100 block of Walworth Road, Genoa City, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with three counts of domestic battery with prior conviction and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Jeffery S. Tackett, 41, of the 600 block of Minerva Avenue, Wauconda, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 11, with possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and psilocybin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance, unlawful use of marijuana by the driver and driving without a registration light.
Evan D. Rice, 24, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with aggravated battery in public and battery.