Truck enforcement in Cary results in fines for overweight, safety violations

The Cary Police Department, with assistance from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police, conducted targeted commercial motor vehicle enforcement on Route 14 last month.

Eighty-five trucks were weighed during the four-hour campaign, according to a news release. The Cary Police Department issued two overweight citations with a total fine amount of $1,450 and issued one citation for safety test violations.

The Illinois State Police conducted 17 vehicle inspections, resulting in 89 warnings, one citation and nine vehicles and drivers being marked out of service.

The Cary Police Department is committed to removing unsafe and overweight vehicles from the roadway, it said in the release.