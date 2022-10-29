Crystal Lake Park District announces fall firewood sale

The Crystal Lake Park District Environmental Committee will host a firewood sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Lippold Park maintenance building east of the Mickey Sund Baseball Fields on Route 176, just west of Route 14.

The wood consists of mostly oak harvested from fallen tress in local parks and natural areas. Buyers are responsible for loading and hauling wood.

Advance registration and payment is required to reserve wood. Register online at crystallakeparks.org with the code number below or in person at 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

For $40 to $75 worth, use code #231602-09, and click on the program code on page six of the digital guide to register.

For $75 to $150 worth, use code #231602-10, and click on the program code on page six of the digital guide to register.

For information, call Jacqui Weber at 815-459-0680, ext. 1214.