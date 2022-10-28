Wonder Lake dog rescued but home uninhabitable following Thursday night fire

A family dog was rescued by firefighters from a house fire Thursday night in the 3600 block of Fawn Lane in Wonder Lake, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Chris Weber said.

The fire department responded to a call about 5 p.m. Thursday, Weber said, and upon arriving, were told by the residents that their dog was still in the home.

The first responders were able to rescue the dog and after doing an interior attack, put out the fire within 15 minutes.

The fire appears to have started in one of the home’s bedrooms, Weber said.

Although there were no injuries to either residents or firefighters, Weber said the home is now uninhabitable and sustained roughly $100,000 in damage.

In addition to the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District crew, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene, as well as firefighters from McHenry, Woodstock, Richmond, Spring Grove, and Hebron, Weber said. The Red Cross assisted one of the residents with a place to stay Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Weber said.