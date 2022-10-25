‘Out of control’ brush fire in Marengo caused by disposing of waste

Windy conditions on Sunday led a brush fire in Marengo to spread across about 20 acres of land, but damaged no structures, officials said.

Firefighters with the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded a little before 1 p.m. on Sunday to the 4800 block of Millstream Road for a report of an “out of control” brush fire, according to a news release Monday.

The fire appeared to have been started as a means of disposing waste products, but officials do not think the intention was malicious, the release states.

Due to the windy conditions, the fire spread rapidly through vegetation and forestry in the area, and required calls for additional help to contain, the release states. The fire reached no structures and injured nobody.

“Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts wish to remind everyone the dangers of outdoor fires,” the release states. “Before lighting any outdoor fire, it is important to check compliance with local burn ordinances. Extreme caution should also be exercised on days with high winds, low humidity, and dry ground conditions.”