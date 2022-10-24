Early voting expands in McHenry to more sites

Ten additional early voting locations opened across McHenry County for the Nov. 8 general election.

Early voting began Sept. 29 at the County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock, and will continue there along with the 10 additional sites. McHenry County voters residents can vote at any of the sites regardless of where in the county they live.

In addition to the County Administration Building, the early voting sites include:

• McHenry Township Office, 3703 N. Richmond Road in Johnsburg;

• Algonquin Township Office, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake

• McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St.

• Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate

• Nunda Township Office, 3510 Bay Road in Crystal Lake

• Huntley Park District, 12015 Mill St.

• Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road

• Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Drive

• Marengo City Hall, 132 E. Prairie St.; and

• Dunham Township Office, 107 Airport Road in Harvard.

The County Administration Building, McHenry Township Office, Algonquin Township Office, McHenry City Hall, Lake in the Hills Village Hall and Nunda Township Office will be open:

• 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week

• 8:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday

• 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4

• 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

• 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6; and

• 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

The Huntley Park District, Cary Area Public Library and Algonquin Area Public Library will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and next and 8:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Nov. 5.

The Dunham Township Office and Marengo City Hall will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and next and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off 24/7 in the County Administration Building’s parking lot. Dropboxes are also available inside the voting rooms at McHenry Township Office, Algonquin Township Office, McHenry City Hall, Lake in the Hills Village Hall, and Nunda Township Office.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be requested through Nov. 3 by going to the County Clerk’s Office or go to bit.ly/BallotApp_McHenryCounty to download and print the application. Ballots can take up to seven days to be delivered. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to count.

State law now gives voters the right to enroll in a permanent vote-by-mail program, meaning they can automatically receive mail-in ballots for elections until they choose not to or become ineligible to vote in McHenry County. To find the application, go to bit.ly/PermanentVBM_McHenryCounty.

On Election Day, voters will need to go to their assigned voting precinct or the County Clerk’s Office. To find your voting location, go to mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com or call 815-334-4242.

If you’re not registered to vote or you changed your address since the last election, you can register in person at the County Clerk’s office or at the polls.