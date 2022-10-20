October 20, 2022
McHenry getting first mural, invites residents to come paint on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

The city of McHenry’s first mural is going up at 1216 Green St., and residents are invited to come out from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to add their own color to the project.

Dawn Bremer, a McHenry Planning and Zoning commissioner and the McHenry High School District 156 board president as well as a real estate agent, commissioned Cicero artist Mauricio Ramirez to paint the mural. It is going up in a private alleyway that pedestrians walk through in their way to Miller Point Park and the McHenry Riverwalk.

“People will wait in line to spray paint a piece of it and be a part of the mural,” Bremer said.

The mural will include a butterfly with its wings extended, a Fox, and sunflowers, she said. McHenry area businesses, which helped underwrite the cost, will also have their names hidden in the design, she said.

