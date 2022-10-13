5 things to do in McHenry County: Autumn Drive, wine walks and farmers markets

1. The 34th annual Autumn Drive with 14 stops across rural Woodstock and Marengo returns this weekend with shopping and farm fun.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The stops include places such as 5 Lazy K Ranch Barn Sale, 18209 Collins Road, with donkeys, horses and chickens to visit; antique tractors to view and a craft and flea market to shop; and Woodcliff Creations, 2913 Woodcliff Drive, with handcrafted wood items, antiques and household items for sale.

To see a full list of participating locales and what they have to offer, go to autumndrive.net.

2. The Spring Grove Farmers Market will hold its final market of the season this Saturday.

The market, offering fresh produce and local artisans, runs 8 a.m. to noon in the downtown park at Main and Blivin streets.

For information, go to springgrovevillage.com.

Autumn Drive in Woodstock and Marengo. (Shaw Media file photo)

3. Wine Walks are coming to downtown Algonquin and Woodstock this Saturday.

The Woodstock Wine Walk will take place 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance and include 32 wine-tasting samples at 16 Woodstock locations on and around the historic Woodstock Square, as well as a souvenir Woodstock Wine Walk glass and lanyard. Tickets are $55 the day of the event.

Designated driver tickets are $30 and include non-alcoholic beverages, an empty souvenir bag, and appetizers. VIP tickets are sold out.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to woodstockilchamber.com/wine-walk/.

The Halloween Wine Walk hosted by the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce will take place 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, with check-in starting at 1:30 p.m. in the gym at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. in Algonquin.

The walk will feature wine at 15 different stores and restaurants. Bottles of the wines available for tasting can be bought at Cucina Bella, 220 S. Main St. in Algonquin.

General admission tickets are $50 and include a souvenir wine glass, swag bag, opportunities to enter raffles and wine tasting at all participating businesses.

For information or to buy tickets, go to alchamber.com.

4. The Pub in the Park Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival will bring a former Cubs player and coach, live music, food and brews Saturday to Lake in the Hills’ Sunset Park to raise money for the People for Parks Foundation.

The event starts at 3 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and 4 p.m. for general admission and runs until 7:30 p.m. Sunset Park is at 5200 Miller Road.

Miguel Montero, who played with the Cubs from 2015 to 2017, and former hitting coach John Mallee will sign autographs on items brought from home for $25. Balls to be signed can be bought for $30, and 8-by-10-inch photos for $10.

VIP ticket holders can receive an autographed photo as well as a photo with the players.

VIP tickets are $65 in advance and include the extra hour of wine tasting. General admission tickets are $45 in advance. Both sets of tickets come with a sampling glass and cost $10 more at the gate.

Live music will be performed by Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos.

For information or to buy tickets, go to pubinthepark.org.

5. Mania: The ABBA Tribute will take the stage Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25.90 to $35 for RaueNOW members and $37 to $50 for nonmembers. There is a $3 per ticket processing fee and a $6 per order fee to support the venue.

For information, go to rauecenter.org

