UpRising Bakery owner says she’s not deterred, despite threats and vandalism over drag brunch

Corinna Sac, the owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe, chops an onion Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, while working in the kitchen of the bakery and cafe at 2104 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills. After opening a bakery in 2021, Sac began hosting events to try and supplement her business' income. One of those events – a drag brunch – led to threats and vandalism but also an outpouring of support. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )