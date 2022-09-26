Rudd Heating and Cooling now open in McHenry

G.R. General Contracting LLC has expanded in McHenry with a sister company, Rudd Heating and Cooling, for residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, the company’s president announced.

“We are excited to announce will now be available to service your HVAC needs,” said the founder of both companies, Gordon Rudd.

Rudd started G.R. Contracting in McHenry in 2007, Rudd said, adding that about 85% of its business is residential remodeling.

Since the start of COVID-19, he has seen many residents in their services area update their homes, Rudd said.

“With (COVID-19) and everting else, people are putting money into their homes. With interest rates and housing prices what they are, they are making their current house what they want to be,” he said.

With those upgrades, residents would often then need to update their HVAC systems, he said.

By offering HVAC services, residents can ensure their heating and cooling systems can keep up in their renovated spaces, Rudd said.

Rudd Heating and Cooling services the northwest Illinois area, covering McHenry and Lake counties and southeast Wisconsin, he said.

The businesses are located at 2726 Barney Court, McHenry, and can be reached at (847) 727-0766 for in-home consultations, he said.