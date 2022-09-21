A woman died after she was struck by a Union Pacific Northwest Metra train Tuesday evening in Mount Prospect, leading to long delays for commuters Tuesday night.

Metra reported trains running as much as 2 1/2 hours late on the line which services Crystal Lake, McHenry and Harvard.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., Train No. 633 hit the woman at the Mount Prospect station, Metra said.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the train was an express that left Chicago at 4:45 p.m. and was not scheduled to stop in Mount Prospect.

The crash is still under investigation. No other details were available.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220920/train-strikes-kills-pedestrian-in-mount-prospect