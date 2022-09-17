Goldfish Swim School plans new Algonquin location

A new 10,000-square-foot Goldfish Swim School location is under construction 750 S. Randall Road in Algonquin with plans to be open to new students sometime this fall.

Goldfish Swim School provides indoor, year-round swim instruction to children aged four months to 12 years, according to a news release. The Algonquin location would mark its 13th in the Chicago region.

Goldfish Swim School Algonquin will host “office hours,” open houses and family swim events in the coming months for families interested in learning more. The site will also offer free water safety presentations to any interested school, group or community organization.

For more information, go to goldfishswimschool.com/algonquin/.