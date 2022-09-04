Woodstock Fine Arts Association donates $20,000 to Opera House

A $20,000 donation will return the historic tin ceiling to the Woodstock Opera House’s community room, the city of Woodstock said in a news release.

The donation from the Woodstock Fine Arts Association, which operates out of the 133-year-old Opera House, is earmarked for the ceiling’s replacement, according to the release. The room currently serves as a gallery for local artists and a reception location for programs and events at the theater.

The new ceiling will replicate the historic tin ceiling that currently exists in an adjoining room that once housed the city’s public library and now serves as a parlor and gallery showcasing the building’s history. The remodel will continue the look and feel of the original historic element of the space, the city said.

A completion date for the project has not yet been announced, but the work is expected to start in 2023, according to the release.

For information on the Woodstock Opera House, visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com, and for information about the Woodstock Fine Arts Association, visit www.woodstockfinearts.org.