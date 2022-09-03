Woodstock thermoforming company celebrates 60 years of business

Dordan, a family-owned manufacturer and designer based in Woodstock, will mark 60 years of operation this October.

The company provides thermoformed packaging to the electronics, automotive, medical and consumer markets, specializing in handling trays for automation and medical device packaging.

Dordan Manufacturing was founded by Edwin and Vivian Slavin in 1962 in a small retail storefront on the north side of Chicago, according to a news release. Dordan Chief Executive Officer and President Daniel Slavin took over the company from his parents in the late 1970s.

Dordan completed its cleanroom for manufacturing medical packaging in 2018 at its Woodstock facility. (Provided by Dordan)

In the mid-1990s, Dordan moved to Woodstock. From the 1990s through the early 2000s, Dordan focused on designing and manufacturing packaging for retail-facing industries like consumer electronics and cosmetics, according to the release. Subsequent market shifts in these industries assisted Dordan’s decision to move into medical packaging, completing its ISO Class 8 certified cleanroom in 2018.

Today, Daniel Slavin is joined at Dordan by his son and general manager, Aric Slavin; his son-in-law and quality manager, Danny Haavig; and, his daughter and chief marketing officer, Chandler Slavin-Bond, according to the release.