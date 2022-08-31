Island Lake man, 67, gets 2 years probation for sexually abusing a minor

A 67-year-old Island Lake man was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a relative younger than 18, according to court documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Luis Dominguez-Tapia also must register as a sex offender, submit to sexually transmitted disease screening and pay $3,497.80 in fees and fines, according to the sentencing order. He received credit for 444 days spent in the McHenry County jail, according to court documents.

In exchange for entering into the negotiated plea last week to the Class 2 felony, two charges of criminal sexual assault, Class 1 felonies; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies; four counts of criminal sexual abuse, Class 4 felonies; and one count of sexual relations within the family, a Class 4 felony, were dismissed, according to court documents.

Had he been convicted on the most serious Class 1 felonies, Dominguez-Tapia could have faced up to 15 years in prison.

In pleading to count three of the indictment, Dominguez-Tapia admitted to committing an act of sexual conduct with someone under the age of 18 on or between Dec. 29, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2021, according to the indictment.