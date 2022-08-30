School shootings prompt Crystal Lake’s District 155 to roll out new security, safety measures

Several high-profile school shootings this past spring and a review of security plans led Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 to adopt new safety measures, particularly at school events, district officials said.

The district – which includes Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge high schools – will add additional parking lot security guards for home football games, and attendees of events will be able to “report a concern” using a QR code on district signage placed around the school campus, according to a recent news release.

“The district encourages students, staff and spectators to be vigilant and report information if they see or hear something,” district spokeswoman Shannon Podzimek said in the release.

Both Crystal Lake and Cary police officers will be present at District 155 home football games, Podzimek said in the release.

“After reviewing our plans, we identified a variety of innovative solutions to help improve our safety and security operations,” said Kevin Werner, the district’s chief officer of finance and operations. “Safety continues to be an ongoing conversation with our administration, staff and students.”

During the school day, each school also has a designated school resource officer on duty, and each high school also employs two security guards. During events, District 155 will also continue to prohibit re-entry during events, bags, and outside food and drinks, according to the release.