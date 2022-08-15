Three Woodstock businesses accused of serving alcohol to someone under age 21

Three out of 23 total Woodstock businesses that were tested failed an alcohol compliance check last week, according to a Monday press release from the Woodstock Police Department.

Main Street PourHouse, at 214 Main Street, Taqueria La Placita, at 108 Cass Street, and Rosati’s Pizza, at 1652 South Eastward Drive, all allegedly served alcohol to someone under the age of 21, police said in a press release.

Employees who served the alcohol were issued a citation, the release states.

Alcohol compliance checks are carried out by the department to see if the licensed business is following state and local alcohol laws, which prohibit the sale of alcohol to someone under the age of 21, the release states.