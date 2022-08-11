August 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Congressional candidate Catalina Lauf to host fundraiser Aug. 23 in Woodstock

She will host it with Utah Republican Congressman Burgess Owens

By Shaw Local News Network
Catalina Lauf

Catalina Lauf

Republican candidate Catalina Lauf, vying for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, has a fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 23 in Woodstock.

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock, according to a news release from her campaign. U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, who is running in his state’s 4th district, is scheduled to join her.

Owens has been in office since 2021. Before entering politics, was a member of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XV championship team, according to the release.

Tickets are $50, with precinct committee members getting a $15 discount, according to the release.

Lauf, who ran against five other Republicans in June’s primary election for a chance to represent Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, came up with about 31% of the final vote. She will face Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, who has been in his position since 2013.