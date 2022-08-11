Congressional candidate Catalina Lauf to host fundraiser Aug. 23 in Woodstock

Republican candidate Catalina Lauf, vying for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, has a fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 23 in Woodstock.

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock, according to a news release from her campaign. U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, who is running in his state’s 4th district, is scheduled to join her.

Owens has been in office since 2021. Before entering politics, was a member of the Oakland Raiders Super Bowl XV championship team, according to the release.

Tickets are $50, with precinct committee members getting a $15 discount, according to the release.

Lauf, who ran against five other Republicans in June’s primary election for a chance to represent Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, came up with about 31% of the final vote. She will face Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, who has been in his position since 2013.