5 things to do in McHenry County: The fair, cruise nights, Cajun celebration, beers and alpacas

1. McHenry County Fair from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, at the fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Arts and crafts, vendors, music, carnival rides, Miss McHenry County Fair pageant and more.

Prices at the gate for general daily admission are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, veterans and children between the ages of 6 and 12.

Information on pricing and events available by visiting mchenrycountyfair.com.

2. First Friday Nights: Cruise Night & Live band Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m., Friday at the Huntley Town Square, 11721 E. Main St., Huntley. Admission is free.

Cars & Karaoke. Check out the cool cars then sing your favorite songs accompanied by a live band (lyrics provided). Beverages can be purchased from local restaurants or sealed food and beverages can be carried in. Visit the Special Events page at www.huntley.il.us for details.

3. Cajun Joie De Vivre Concert and Cajun Food Truck Event, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, at McHenry County Historical Society & Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Victoria’s Sweets and Eats food truck will serve bayou favorites from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. The concert costs $10 at the door. Visit McHenrycountyhistory.org for pricing and other details.

4. International Beer Day from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at The Quarry Cable Park, 5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake. Admission is free and seating on the patio is first-come, first-served. The event will feature beers from around the world and a globally inspired menu to celebrate International Beer Day. The grille will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5. Visit the alpacas at Magic Meadows Alpacas, 9502 Thayer Road, Wonder Lake. This is an American-raised, Suri alpaca farm. Appointments are required for a visit. The cost is $10 per person. Appointments and information is available by emailing magicmeadowsalpacas@gmail.com, calling 708-309-1316 or visit magicmeadowsalpacas.com.

