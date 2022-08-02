Elgin woman pleads guilty to armed robbery of Wonder Lake store, sentenced to 12 years in prison

A 19-year-old Elgin woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to an amended felony charge connected to an armed robbery of a Wonder Lake store.

Alejandra Gil, entered into a negotiated plea to one count of armed robbery/without a firearm, a Class X felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, an additional charge of armed robbery/without a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, mob action, unlawful restraint and theft were dismissed, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Gil was one of four involved in the robbery, police and prosecutors said. The three others, all men, have yet to be arrested, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito said Tuesday.

She also is required to pay $754 in fines and fees and after her release from prison will be required to serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release. She is required to serve 50% of her sentence and will receive credit for time served in McHenry County Jail of 245 days.

Gil is accused of threatening to have been armed with a firearm and stealing more than $9,000 worth of cash and merchandise from Sunrise Food and Liquor on Nov. 22. The store clerk suffered minor injuries during the robbery, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.