Chicago man serves jail time, probation for DUI crash that injured four children

A Chicago man pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that resulted in lacerations to a 9-year-old girl’s spleen last year on Interstate 90, according to McHenry County court documents.

Daniel Cotton, 33, of the 8000 block of S. Vernon St., who pleaded guilty July 13 to just one count of the amended eight count indictment alleging he injured four children during the crash, has since served his required days of a 20-day jail sentence and is on 18-months probation, according to documents. Cotton also is required $4,534 in fees and fines

He was initially indicted on six counts of aggravated driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated reckless driving, all class 4 felonies that could have put him in prison for one to three years. But the charges also are probationable.

Cotton was originally indicted for injuring three other children on April 3, 2021, one of whom suffered a dislocated hip, according to the indictment.

He is required to participate in a level 3 high-risk treatment for driving under the influence of alcohol and file an evaluation by Aug. 24 and follow a recommended treatment plan. He must not consume alcohol or marijuana or any other drugs not prescribed and submit to random screenings during his probation, according to a supplemental treatment plan filed in the McHenry County courthouse.