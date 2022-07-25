Elgin man wanted in Huntley shooting may have have fled to California, police say

One week after a 27-year-old Elgin man shot and wounded two men in a Huntley home, investigators say they believe he has fled to California, Huntley Police Department Deputy Chief Linda Hooten reported Monday.
About 4:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, Lewis McCracken allegedly shot two men, ages 58 and 29, at a home in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane in the Wing Pointe subdivision. Both men, who are related to each other, are recovering from their wounds. One has been released from the hospital, Hooten said.
“The Huntley Police Department and the McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team continue to follow leads regarding the shooting incident in Huntley from last week. Although it is not confirmed, investigators have reason to believe Lewis McCracken has traveled to California,” Hooten said. “Investigators are working with agencies on the West Coast to assist in locating McCracken. If anyone has contact with McCracken, we strongly encourage him to turn himself in to the nearest police department without further delay.”
McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally approved charges against McCracken, of the 200 block of Villa Street, of four counts of attempted murder, Class X felonies; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, Huntley police said.
When McCracken is arrested, he will be held on a $750,000 bond, authorities said.
McCracken had been driving a white four-door sedan that was recovered following a carjacking incident last week in Bartlett, Hooten said.
Police declined to provide further details including what type of vehicle McCracken may be driving now, how he may have traveled out of the state, whether he is traveling alone and if he has family in California.
The investigation has involved Huntley, Elgin and Bartlett police, as well as the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team.
McCracken is known to law enforcement in Kane and DuPage counties, according to documents filed in those counties’ courthouses and police. He has a warrant issued for his arrest in DuPage County as well.
Police ask anyone with any information on McCracken’s whereabouts to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333 or by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by your message to 888777.