Two firefighters injured responding to fire at vacant Algonquin commercial building

ALGONQUIN – Two firefighters were injured while responding to a structure fire at a vacant commercial building in Algonquin Friday night.

The two firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of Cary Road in Algonquin around 6:11 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Both firefighters sustained injuries and were treated, but did not require hospitalization, according to the release. The pair was released by paramedics at the scene Friday.

When crews arrived, firefighters found “a large volume of fire” at the back of a vacant building, according to a news release Friday from the district. The fire was called in by two passersby who had been walking in the area.

A fire at a vacant commercial structure Friday, July 15, 2022, in Algonquin caused two firefighters to need treatment. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The fire took about 30 minutes to put out, the release states. No other injuries beyond the two firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities, including from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department, along with the Algonquin Police Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal, the release states.

Authorities have also not yet determined the full extent of damage.

Officials with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment.

Surrounding crews assisted in the fire, including from departments out of Carpentersville, Fox River Grove, Huntley, Crystal Lake and Hampshire. The Algonquin Police Department and the Algonquin Water Department also helped.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.