IDOT roadwork scheduled Thursday for Route 14 in Cary

The Illinois Department of Transportation will work on repaving the westbound portion of Northwest Highway, U.S. Route 14, all day Thursday, July 14, the department announced in a news release.

The pavement repairs will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. along Route 14 between Illinois Route 31 and Three Oaks Road in Cary, a stretch of about 1.5 miles, according to the release.

Although the department warned motorists to expect delays, at least one lane in each direction will remain open while the work is being done, and access to residences and businesses along the route will be maintained, according to the release.

IDOT undertook more extensive roadwork along Route 14 in Crystal Lake that began in April, and currently is working on an eastbound stretch along Route 176, also in Crystal Lake.

Residents can check traffic and road conditions around Illinois at gettingaroundillinois.com.