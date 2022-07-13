McHenry County felony judge Robert A. Wilbrandt announces retirement

After more than 48 years of serving the residents of McHenry County, Wednesday will be the last day on the bench for McHenry County Circuit Judge Robert A. Wilbrandt Jr.
His official last day before retiring is set for July 23, according to a release sent out Tuesday by McHenry County Court Administrator Dan Wallis.
In 2006, Wilbrandt was appointed as an associate judge for McHenry County in the 19th Judicial Circuit. He was appointed by the Supreme Court of Illinois to become a circuit judge for the McHenry County 22nd Judicial Circuit in January 2017 and elected to that position in November 2018.
“On behalf of McHenry County we thank Judge Wilbrandt for his service and dedication to public service as well as a judge,” Chief Judge James S. Cowlin said. “We certainly wish him well in the next chapter of his life.”
Cowlin said there will be a new judge in Wilbrandt’s felony courtroom Monday, July 25, and he expects the transition to go smoothly.
He could not yet say who will be replacing Wilbrandt.
Come Dec. 30, Cowlin’s four-year term as chief judge will end and he will be replaced by Judge Michael J. Chmiel.
Cowlin will be reassigned, but it was not clear Tuesday to where he would be assigned.
During his career, Wilbrandt was assigned to four other Illinois Judicial Circuits where he served as a criminal conflict judge. Most recently, he has been presiding over McHenry County criminal felony cases, serving as a board member of the Illinois Judges Association, and teaching as a faculty member for the Illinois Judicial College Educational Conference.
Wilbrandt began his career in McHenry County as a law student intern in the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office. He later rose to the position of chief public defender.
He taught law and history classes at McHenry County College for over 20 years. In addition to spending time with his wife Maureen and staying active in community theater, he plans on continuing his teaching, according to the release.
Before becoming a judge, Wilbrandt worked as a local prosecutor for the village of Fox River Grove, and as an attorney-instructor for Turning Point, the McHenry County Domestic Violence agency. He is the recipient of several service awards, including the Illinois State Bar Association Civics Education Award, the Turning Point service award, and the McHenry County Bar Association service award.