Woodstock man sentenced to 3 months in jail for pointing BB gun at deputy’s home

A 19-year-old Woodstock man admitted Friday that he pointed a BB gun at the Woodstock residence of a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy, knowing the deputy was home, and was sentenced to three months in the county jail, according to documents in the courthouse.

Maurice Quincy Gill-McNeil, who also lists a South Carolina address as his residence in court documents, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated assault of a police officer before McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge. Gill-McNeil also was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and ordered to pay $1,399 in fees and fines, according to court documents.

Gill-McNeil was accused of pointing the gun at the deputy’s home in October and firing at least one round, giving the deputy reasonable apprehension that he or his family could be hurt as the it was not clear at the time whether the gun was real, according to the indictment. He was also accused of firing the BB gun at the deputy’s marked squad car.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional felony charges, including threatening a public official, aggravated assault of a police officer, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct were dismissed, according to the documents.

Three additional cases were also dismissed, according to Coppedge’s order. In one of those cases, Gill-McNeil was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, court records show.