McHenry County College seeks volunteer literacy tutors

McHenry County College is offering free training for those interested in becoming adult literacy tutors.

Adult literacy volunteers provide instruction in adult basic education, English as a second language and preparation for the high school equivalency exam, according to a news release. Volunteers typically work one-on-one with students, but may sometimes work with small groups of two to five.

Training for the program is offered online.

Volunteers can choose from a self-paced option or an intensive option. Both require 12 hours of online training and two hours of in-person training with an McHenry County College adult volunteer literacy coordinator.

The intensive option is offered two Saturdays a month, while the self-paced option can be started anytime. There is no cost for volunteers to take the training, but a background check is required before volunteers can start the program.

Those interested in learning more can sign up at www.mchenry.edu/volunteer. The next intensive training sessions will be held on July 9 and July 16.