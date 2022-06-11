Sunburst Bay still on target for June 18 opening

The new aquatic center in Cary is on schedule for its intended opening June 18, despite a handful of obstacles that caused brief concern, Cary Park District officials said.

“This spring, we ran into many obstacles with weather and supply issues that challenged the timeframe for completion,” district spokeswoman Katie Hughes said in a news release. “Despite these obstacles, we continue to persevere and have had contractors and Park District staff working overtime to help reach our target opening date.”

The pools are filled and accessory water features are operational at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center in Cary, as shown in photos taken by the park district in early June, 2022. The park's opening day is still scheduled for Saturday, June 18. (Provided by the Cary Park District)

Opening the pool on June 18 has been the stated goal of the park district since earlier in the spring.

Both pools at the new center, a leisure pool and one for laps, were filled and treated, with water features installed and operating, Hughes said in the release. The body flume slides were also complete as of early June.

In addition to the pools, the aquatic center will include new facilities for restrooms, locker rooms, a snack area, admissions offices and a party room for events.

Sunburst Bay will have a capacity of 1,000 compared to 650 at the old pool site, the park district told the Northwest Herald earlier this spring.

“Sunburst Bay is going to be an exceptional facility and will be enjoyed by all ages for many years,” Hughes said in the release. “We are almost there!”

Final inspections are set to take place over the next two weeks, and staff training is ongoing and taking place onsite, Hughes said in the release.