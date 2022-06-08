Man killed in crash north of McHenry identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed last week in a two-vehicle collision north of McHenry.

Chester Seymour, 77, of McHenry, died at the scene, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said. An autopsy was performed the following day.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the Spring Grove Fire Protection District responded to the crash about 11:35 a.m. June 2 at Spring Grove Road at the intersection with Miller Road, between Johnsburg and Spring Grove.

The man now identified as Seymour, driving a 2012 Ford Fusion, was westbound on Miller Road and did not stop at a stop sign at Spring Grove Road and pulled into oncoming traffic. He collided with a northbound 2008 Ford Expedition driven by a 70-year-old McHenry man. The Expedition’s driver was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Seymour was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not believed a factor in the collision, officials said.