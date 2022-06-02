Spring Grove Road reopens following crash that killed McHenry man

A 77-year-old McHenry man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Spring Grove Road between Johnsburg and Spring Grove, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash, which occurred about 11:35 a.m. near the intersection with Miller Road, involved two vehicles, a red 2012 Ford Fusion and a red 2008 Ford Expedition, according to the release.

The crash occurred when the Fusion, driven by the 77-year-old man, was westbound on Miller Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Spring Grove Road, according to a preliminary investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle hit the Expedition, driven by a 70-year-old McHenry man, which was traveling north on Spring Grove Road, according to the release. Spring Grove Road does not have a stop sign at that intersection while Miller Road does.

The 77-year-old man died at the scene, according to the release. The other driver was taken with injuries that were not life threatening to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

A fatal two vehicle-crash Thursday, June 2, 2022, near the intersection of Miller Road and Spring Grove Road in McHenry Township ended with one driver dead and the other hospitalized. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Media)

Neither vehicle had passengers, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Mike Majercik said.

The fire district was assisted during the crash investigation by the Spring Grove Fire Protection, which covered calls at McHenry’s Station 1 during the response, Majercik said.

The driver of the Fusion was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The crash led to the road’s closure. It was reopened by 4:30 p.m., according to alerts from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.