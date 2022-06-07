Man charged with attempting to trespass into Lake in the Hills home

A 30-year-old man was charged Monday with attempted criminal trespass to a Lake in the Hills home.

An investigation by the Lake in the Hills Police Department began May 28 after it received several reports of a man attempting about 3:50 a.m. that day to enter homes and in one instance entering a garage, according to a news release.

The police department posted about the incident on its Facebook page, asking the public to help identify the man, according to the release. Numerous tips came in and were investigated.

Justin J. Schneck, who was charged with two counts of attempted criminal trespass, was accused of taking a “substantial step” toward committing a crime by attempting to turn the door knob to gain access to a home, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday. The complaint does not clarify whether the counts are for different homes.

Schneck also was issued a ticket under Lake in the Hills local ordinance for trespassing.

Schneck was in the custody of Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated incident, the Lake in the Hills Police Department said.