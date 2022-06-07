Fire in Algonquin leaves home uninhabitable, causes no injuries

A fire Monday evening in Algonquin caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a home, leaving it uninhabitable but causing no injuries, fire officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 5:15 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Par Drive in Algonquin where crews found a two-story home with smoke showing from the front, according to a news release.

The fire was primarily in the attached garage but had spread to the home’s first floor, the fire district said. The residents were all out of the home before firefighters arrived.

The fire was “brought under control quickly” using water from a nearby fire hydrant, according to the release.

Fire damage was contained to the garage and first floor with heavy smoke damage throughout the house, according to the release. A vehicle in the garage was also damaged by exposure to the fire.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire and family pets were safely removed from the home, according to the release. The home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Hampshire and Woodstock fire departments either responded to the scene to assist or to Huntley stations to cover any other calls that came in, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.