No one injured in Lake in the Hills fire that caused estimated $350,000 in damage

A fire Friday morning at a Lake in the Hills home started in the attached garage and spread to the first floor of the home, fire officials said

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 5:05 a.m. Friday to the zero to 100 block of Raxburg Court where crews found a two-story home with smoke showing from the front of the building, according to a news release.

Crews were unable to immediately confirm that all occupants were out of the building and so a search was conducted as firefighters began using a nearby fire hydrant to fight the fire, the department said.

No one was found and the police department was able to confirm that all occupants were accounted for and safe at a neighbor’s home, according to release. A secondary search also confirmed that the home was empty.

No one hurt and the family pets are also safe, the department said.

The fire did not extend beyond the home’s garage and first floor, according to the release. The home sustained heavy smoke damage throughout and two vehicles in the driveway were damaged by the fire from the garage.

The initial loss estimate to the structure and contents is $350,000, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District. The home, which was equipped with working smoke detectors, was uninhabitable.

Fire departments from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Hampshire, Woodstock and Marengo either responded to the scene or assisted in covering other calls.