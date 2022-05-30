Lake in the Hills Police Department to host bike safety event Saturday

The Lake in the Hills Police Department will host its annual Ridin’ Right Bike Safety event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4.

The event, which will include a bike giveaway, is free and open to children and adults of all ages.

Attendees will learn about the rules of the road, equipment and bicycle safety. The Lake in the Hills tactical bike unit will facilitate a cone course to help riders practice their maneuvering skills. Representatives from Lucky Brake Bicycles will also be there to meet and greet residents and help with safety checks, bike sizing and helmet fittings.

Child identification cards will also be available for parents to have printed for their children. These cards are free to the public and will include the child’s name, photo, emergency contact and any medical conditions that may be of importance.

For more information, contact the Lake in the Hills Police Department at 847-658-5676 or email communityrelations@lith.org.