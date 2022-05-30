Chick-fil-A in Crystal Lake under new ownership

The Chick-fil-A at 4812 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake is under new ownership.

A ribbon cutting April 28 by the Cary-Grove area and Crystal Lake chambers of commerce marked Roger Deutscher’s acquisition of the Crystal Lake franchise, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove chamber.

“Our team prides itself on providing great tasting food and a comfortable environment in which to enjoy it,” Deutscher said in a statement. “We enjoy getting to know our guests and look forward to any opportunity to give back to this community who has so graciously supported us.”

The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, go to cfarestaurant.com/crystallake/ or call 815-444-8611.