McHenry County police reports - May 23, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Jishuan Li, 55, of the zero to 100 block of Crystal Street, Cary, was charged Wednesday, March 23, with solicitation of a sexual act.
Xiaojie Xu, 60, of the zero to 100 block of Crystal Street, Cary, was charged Wednesday, March 23, with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erica L. Faso, 25, of the zero to 100 block of Montclair Drive, Cary, was charged Saturday, March 26, on two counts of domestic battery.
Roman L. Mykolayskyy, 23, of the 39100 block of North Route 59, Lake Villa, was charged Sunday, March 27, with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with vehicle damage, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use.
Heather J. Hallbom, 40, of the 17500 block of West Horseshoe Lane, Gurnee, was charged Saturday, April 2, with two counts of domestic battery.
Huntley
Antoinette J. Valeanu, 52, of the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Elmhurst, was charged Monday, March 21, with retail theft.
Jonya C. Vivetter, 21, of the 600 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, March 23, with burglary, two counts of retail theft, and possession of a fraudulent drivers license.
Dierra M. Bluitt, 23, of the 4300 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, March 23, with burglary and two counts of retail theft.
Thomas J. Galloway, 32, of the 1700 block of Hartford Lane Crystal Lake, was arrested Thursday, March 24, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of violating an order of protection.
Kyle P. Kaczor, 18, of the zero to 100 block of Tregonwell Court, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, March 29, with criminal trespass to property.
Matthew J. Ortega, 18, of the 10200 block of Humbolt Street, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, March 29, with criminal trespass to property.
Marvin C. Wyrwas, 18, of the 3500 block of Sonoma Circle, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, March 29, with criminal trespass to property.
Marcello V. Pezzela, 18, of the zero to 100 block of Reedsworth Court, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, March 29, with criminal damage to property.
Lake in the Hills
Tracy L. Russell, 53, of the 100 block of Hilltop Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday March 31, with two counts of domestic battery.
Marengo
Al San Miguel, 67, of the 700 block of Laural Lane, Marengo, was charged Thursday, March 31, with violating an order of protection.
Woodstock
Tanner B. Heidtke, 22, of Woodstock, was charged Saturday, March 26, with criminal trespass to a residence, criminal trespass to a vehicle, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Leobardo Alaguna-Loma, 47, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, March 27, with criminal trespass to real property.
Roberto Prado Jr., 24, of the 1100 block of Indian Drive, Elgin, was charged Sunday, March 27, with resisting a police officer.