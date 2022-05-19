5 things to do in McHenry County: Flower sales, farmers markets and a Pedalpalooza

1. The Garden Party and Flower Sale in downtown Crystal Lake will feature outdoor garden art vendors, demonstrations, talks and prize drawings.

The event, which benefits the Downtown Crystal Lake organization, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Brink and North Williams streets.

Among the items for sale will be hanging baskets, potted plants, as well as flats of annuals and perennials from Countryside Flowershop and Nursery.

For information, go to downtowncl.org.

2. The Spring Grove farmers market opens for the season this Saturday.

The market, featuring fresh produce and local artisans, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month through October in the downtown park at Main and Blivin streets.

For information, go to springgrovevillage.com.

3. The 2nd annual Pedalpalooza to raise money for the Family Health Partnership Clinic is set for this weekend.

This fundraising bike event has no start or finish line. Participants can plan their own route to visit different partnering businesses along the way where they can eat, drink and shop local.

Each location will offer participating bicyclists a special discount, offer or raffle. For example, Moontime Smokin’ Que in Crystal Lake will offer raffles and 50% off shareables, and The Green Read will give away one free used book plus 20% off a purchase. Kishwaukee Brewing in Woodstock will raffle off a basket with a gift card and merchandise.

There are participating businesses in Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Harvard, Hebron, Richmond, Ringwood and Woodstock.

The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for children. Participants receive a T-shirt, wristband and map upon registering.

The Family Health Partnership Clinic provides health care to those without insurance. It does not receive federal or state funding and instead relies on grants, foundations and donations.

For information, go to pedalpalooza4fhpc.org/Race/IL/CrystalLake/Pedalpalooza.

4. A different palooza – Planet Palooza – also will be taking place this weekend in the historic Woodstock Square.

Nonprofits, groups and organizations focused on environmental, hunger, diversity, domestic violence and homelessness issues will have information booths set up at the Square.

Sessions with various guest speakers will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by live music and food trucks from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is family friendly with information and activities for all ages.

For information, go to planetpalooza.net.

5. Explore an 1854 restored Greek Revival home and learn more about its inhabitants – including Samuel Walker, a prominent and influential man who owned the house in the late 1800s – during a free special event this Sunday.

The Just Who is Samuel Walker? program will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Powers Walker House at Glacial Park Conservation Area in Ringwood.

Volunteers in historical attire will be on hand to answer questions.

Registration is not required. Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, go to www.mccdistrict.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.