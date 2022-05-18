District 155, Mercyhealth announce athletic training partnership

Community High School District 155 and Mercyhealth on Tuesday announced a partnership beginning with the 2022-23 school year which will provide athletic training services to the district’s high schools

The three-year contract with Crystal Lake-based District 155 will provide sports physicals, first aid and CPR classes for coaches, injury prevention screens, increased access to care at Mercyhealth facilities and physician coverage at home football games.

Mercyhealth currently provides athletic training services to nine high schools and three colleges throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This expansion of athletic training services will be further enhanced when Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Crystal Lake opens in early 2023. This new facility will be home to Crystal Lake’s first emergency department, private hospital inpatient and intensive care suites, surgery suites, lab and X-ray, as well as primary and specialty care physician offices.