Woodstock man accused of cutting another in chest, leg with a kitchen carving knife

A 54-year-old Woodstock was charged with attacking a man with a large kitchen carving knife Saturday, McHenry County court records show.

Wayne S. Dobbins faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint. He is accused of cutting a man in the chest and leg.

At the time of his arrest this week, Dobbins had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in another McHenry County case, in which he was charged with criminal defacement to property.

He was accused of defacing the business at 10 N. Ayer St. in Harvard with paint in September 2019, according to the complaint.

His bond was set at $20,000 in the aggravated battery case and $5,000 in the defacement case, meaning he would need to post $2,500 total to secure his release.

His public defender sought to have his bond reduced, a request that is set to be considered Wednesday morning.

An attempt to reach his public defender Tuesday was not successful.