May 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

Lake in the Hills earns Tree City USA Growth Award

By Shaw Local News Network
Village of Lake in the Hills Forestry Crew Leader Michelle Kiefer educates Lincoln Prairie Elementary School third grade students on the importance of trees during the Arbor Day Ceremony held at Village Hall on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Village of Lake in the Hills Forestry Crew Leader Michelle Kiefer educates Lincoln Prairie Elementary School third-grade students on the importance of trees during the Arbor Day Ceremony held at Village Hall on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Provided by Village of Lake in the Hills)

The Arbor Day Foundation awarded the village of Lake in the Hills a Tree City USA Growth Award to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

A Growth Award is bestowed to a community alongside its Tree City USA recognition for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care, according to a news release.

The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point-based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term.

Lake in the Hills has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 18 consecutive years and has previously earned the Growth Award 10 times.