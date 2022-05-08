McHenry County College announces winners of 24-Hour Play Competition

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College recently held its 24-Hour Play Competition, which challenges groups of two to seven people to write, rehearse and perform a play within 24 hours.

Eighteen students broke into five teams to compete for a $150 prize. Teams arrived at 6:30 p.m. April 22 and performed their plays at 7 p.m. the following day. Participants were given the theme “Haunted” and faced three challenges during the night where they had to incorporate a prop, music and a line.

The winning play was “Stage Fright” by students Alex Koppari of Woodstock, Emma Himley of Crystal Lake, Isabella Aguilar of McHenry and Nathan Boedecker of McHenry.

The college plans to hold the competition again next spring. For more information, contact Jay Gellar at jgellar@mchenry.edu or 815-455-8746.