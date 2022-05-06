McHenry man charged with attempted first-degree murder, arson following Friday morning fire

A McHenry man was charged Friday with attempted murder and arson after police said they responded to a domestic dispute and found a garage on fire.

The McHenry Police Department responded about 5:30 a.m. Friday to a house on the 3800 block of W. Main Street in McHenry for a reported domestic dispute, according to a news release.

Officers found the detached garage on the property on fire, a woman with a head wound and a 51-year-old man with “extensive burns on his body,” the department said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District took them both to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, the man with life-threatening injuries and the woman with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the release.

Both were then taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the release. The man was subsequently taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Police later identified the man as Michael A. Pica, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, arson, aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to the release.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded about 5:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, to a structure fire at 3807 W. Main St. in McHenry. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The McHenry Police Department’s criminal investigations division, working with the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, conducted the initial investigation.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District also extinguished the fire in the garage.

Attempted murder is a Class X felony, which carries a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison and would not be probational.

The charges are not yet reflected in the McHenry County court records system.

The investigation is active, the McHenry Police Department said. Anyone with information may contact the criminal investigation division at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can be provided at 815-363-2124, which does not use caller ID.