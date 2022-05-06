Crystal Lake Park District to update goals, projects for coming years

The Crystal Lake Park District is asking residents to complete a survey ahead of an update to its comprehensive master plan.

The update will refine and adjust the projects and goals for the park district to complete over the next five years, according to a news release. During the planning process, the district will complete a detailed analysis of its facilities and collect community input to guide the plan’s update.

The survey is one of the ways the park district is seeking community input. It is available through May 30 at bit.ly/CLCompPlanSurvey.

A series of community input meetings are also in the works, the first of which will be 7 to 8 p.m. May 18 at the West Beach building, 2330 Lake Ave. in Crystal Lake.

Hitchcock Design Group, the consultant team assisting the Crystal Lake Park District in its comprehensive planning process, will collect public input to understand how residents use park district’s offerings and to identify future needs, a spokeswoman said.