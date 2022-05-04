Whispering Hills in Crystal Lake buys property for expansion

Whispering Hills Garden and Landscape Center in Crystal Lake plans to expand its operations through the purchase of The Barn Nursery’s recently retired retail operation.

Whispering Hills said in a news release that the acquisition will add over eight acres to its existing 15 acre offering.

Along with the acreage, Whispering Hills will also inherit The Barn Nursery’s retail storefront, which includes a walkable indoor greenhouse, a larger showroom and more room outdoors for products, according to the release. The Barn’s established retail building will become Whispering Hills’ new unified retail center.

This news comes alongside a newly planted tree farm that will be growing unique and mainstay varieties of maple, crabapple, oak, cypress, birch, ginkgo, serviceberry and lilac. This tree farm will help Whispering Hills better serve its clientele with stock that is becoming harder to find due to supply chain shortage, it said.

For more information, go to www.whisperinghillsnursery.com.