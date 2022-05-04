May 04, 2022
McHenry man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child, sentenced to 180 days in jail

By Amanda Marrazzo
A 55-year-old McHenry man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation.

Leoncio Renteria-Castilla, who was scheduled to have a bench trial Wednesday, was initially charged with a more serious charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, a Class X felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, according to the bill of indictment in the McHenry County courthouse.

He was accused of abusing a child he knew between May 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2018, according to the indictment.

Had he gone to trial and been found guilty of the Class X felony, he faced up to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible sentence of one to three years in prison.

As part of his sentence, Renteria-Castilla must register as a sex offender for 10 years, undergo sex offender evaluation and not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or THC while on probation. He also is required to pay $3,560.50 in fines and assessments, McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge said.

Before accepting Renteria-Castilla’s guilty plea, Coppedge asked him if he understood the state’s terms, and through a Spanish interpreter, he responded, ”I’m pleading guilty. I want to be released.”

The jail time was required to be served at 50% under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines and Renteria-Castilla has been in the McHenry County jail since Feb. 2. His sentence had been satisfied, Coppedge said. He was released from jail Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail lot.