Algonquin Public Library District celebrates Maker May

The Algonquin Public Library District is marking Maker May with events designed to showcase talented individuals demonstrating their creative process.

Four makers will be featured at 7 p.m. each Thursday via Zoom.

First up is The Kao on creating comic illustrations. Next will be Shannon Downey showing how she blends her stitching craft skills with messages of activism on May 12.

Cosplayer Paisleyandglue will display her costume designing skills on May 19, and editorial cartoonist and action figure designer Komi Kane will speak on May 26.

The library will also offer beginner and advanced creative technology classes during Maker May, according to a news release.

For more information, go to aapld.org or call 847-458-6060.