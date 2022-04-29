McHenry police hire first social services coordinator

The McHenry Police Department hired its first-ever social services coordinator, continuing a trend among area departments to expand beyond traditional policing methods.

The move follows an announcement in November by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office that its plans to hire six full-time social workers this year who will work within its jurisdiction and with partner police agencies. It opened up applications for the positions in January.

The McHenry Police Department opted to hire its own full-time employee, Jason Sterwerf, who will provide similar sorts of services.

“For years the McHenry Police Department has recognized that not all problems in our community can be resolved simply by using what were considered ‘traditional’ law enforcement practices,” the department said in a news release.

Sterwerf will be tasked with providing McHenry residents with social service referrals and crisis intervention and following up with victims of crime, according to the release. He will also oversee the department’s peer support program, debrief with staff following critical incidents, and down the road, be a handler of a comfort dog.

The position is a “really exciting opportunity,” Sterwerf said, noting that law enforcement has been challenged to change with the times and the fact that the McHenry Police Department is on the “cutting edge” on that front is exciting.

The McHenry Police Department will continue to work with the sheriff’s office but a full-time employee dedicated to McHenry means he can get to know the city of McHenry and its needs in particular and focus on those, Sterwerf said in an interview Thursday.

The position carries an annual salary of $84,500 plus benefits, Deputy Chief Thomas Walsh said. The department has not solicited donations or applied for grant funding for the position, so the cost is being covered by the city.

Sterwerf is a licensed clinical professional counselor, which means he can provides resources and support like a social worker would but that his educational pathway looked different, said Sterwerf, who, according to the release, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Roosevelt University and then a master’s in community counseling from National Louis University.

Sterwerf got his start in the field in 2009 working for CASA of McHenry County, which provides volunteer court-appointed special advocates for children in the foster system, Sterwerf said. From there, he was director of the Office of Special Projects at the McHenry County courthouse.

In that role, he oversaw the court’s adult drug, driving under the influence, mental health and domestic violence court programs, which are non-adversarial diversion programs aimed at trying to address the root issues that land people in the court system.

That job was about half administrative and half working with clients, Sterwerf said.